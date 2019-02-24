Contrasting of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 6.36M 9.10 55.59M -2.81 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 59.18M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. -874.06% -225.6% -161.4% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares and 91.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.4% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. -9.14% -41.72% -62.44% -77.28% -88.42% -94.05% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.6% -8.83% -12.47% -13.62% -2.37% -5.09%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.