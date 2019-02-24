Contrasting of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 25.89M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 18.4 and a Quick Ratio of 18.4. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 179.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 35.1%. Insiders owned roughly 19.6% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -8.61% -12.18% -30.56% -51.73% 12.06% -6.7%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 65.48% stronger performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has -6.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.