Contrasting of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

We will be comparing the differences between Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 654.70M 17.47 222.69M -1.10 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 14.84M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. -34.01% -13.8% -11.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -119.8% -71.6%

Risk & Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s upside potential is 20.27% at a $85.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.99% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -3.08% -0.49% -22.02% -9.12% 5.9% 13.36% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -6.09% -33.33% -42.55% -47.57% -46.53%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 13.36% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -46.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.