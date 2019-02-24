Contrasting of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

Since Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group Inc. 2.59B 1.52 178.94M 3.08 20.48 National General Holdings Corp. 4.50B 0.64 147.58M 1.34 16.99

Demonstrates Selective Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Selective Insurance Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Selective Insurance Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group Inc. 6.91% 9.6% 2.1% National General Holdings Corp. 3.28% 0% 0%

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group Inc. pays out a $0.74 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.12% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.16 per share with a dividend yield of 0.8% for National General Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Selective Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.30% for Selective Insurance Group Inc. with average target price of $61.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Selective Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 17.98%. About 1.5% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selective Insurance Group Inc. -5.03% -3.74% -0.82% 6.83% 5.49% 7.38% National General Holdings Corp. -1.17% -5.47% -9.23% -10.34% -11.21% -8.98%

For the past year Selective Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend while National General Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 14 of the 15 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.