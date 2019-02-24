Contrasting of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Since SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 476.90M 1.15 359.11M 4.31 1.43 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.29M -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 75.30% -151.7% 261.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -101.8% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 21.8 and 21.3 respectively. Its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.9% and 11.8%. About 1.9% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.2% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. -1.6% 18.76% -12.91% -13.28% 27.39% 26.6% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -3.54% -5.49% -27.36% -34.78% -25.37% -23.47%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.