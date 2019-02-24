Contrasting of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Since Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 136.42 27.24M -0.80 0.00 Grifols S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.60 31.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Grifols S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 393.6% -103.8% Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Meanhile, Grifols S.A.’s yearly dividend is $0.47 per share and 2.46% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Grifols S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Grifols S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -6.56% downside potential and a consensus target price of $0.5. Grifols S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a -1.45% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Grifols S.A. looks more robust than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Grifols S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 62.62%. About 0.17% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Grifols S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -55.67% -70.37% -80.39% -83.54% -81.65% -89.16% Grifols S.A. -3.7% -10.68% -5.76% -22.71% -13.56% -17.15%

For the past year Grifols S.A. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.