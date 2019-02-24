Contrasting of Sunoco LP (SUN) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Both Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco LP 16.08B 0.15 263.00M 0.48 56.16 Delek US Holdings Inc. 9.90B 0.31 445.40M 3.15 11.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Delek US Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunoco LP. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Sunoco LP’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Delek US Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sunoco LP and Delek US Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco LP 1.64% 0.6% 0.1% Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.50% 26.4% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco LP’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunoco LP are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Delek US Holdings Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunoco LP.

Dividends

Sunoco LP pays out a $3.3 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 11.2% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.85 per share and it also boasts of a 2.35% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sunoco LP and Delek US Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco LP 1 3 0 2.75 Delek US Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Sunoco LP’s downside potential currently stands at -3.99% and an $28.67 average target price. On the other hand, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 42.39% and its average target price is $52.57. Based on the data shown earlier, Delek US Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunoco LP, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sunoco LP and Delek US Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 0% respectively. About 28.5% of Sunoco LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Delek US Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunoco LP -2.79% 1.53% -1.41% 2.45% -7.83% -4.3% Delek US Holdings Inc. -5.98% -5.1% -23.15% -32.72% 14.4% 7.07%

For the past year Sunoco LP had bearish trend while Delek US Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 17 factors Delek US Holdings Inc. beats Sunoco LP.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.