Contrasting of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 1.63B 0.88 1.40M -1.53 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 215.74M 26.39 118.10M -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synaptics Incorporated and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synaptics Incorporated and MongoDB Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.09% -13.3% -6.4% MongoDB Inc. -54.74% -61.2% -22%

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated. Its rival MongoDB Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. MongoDB Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and MongoDB Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 3 0 2.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Synaptics Incorporated is $44, with potential upside of 6.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 85% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Competitively, MongoDB Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -2.52% 3.91% -18.55% -22.36% 3.48% -6.13% MongoDB Inc. 0.18% 1.16% -0.3% 54.2% 211.98% 179.82%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors MongoDB Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.