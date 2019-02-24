Contrasting of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 1.38B 3.35 410.48M 3.21 10.65 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1.58B 3.23 400.31M 32.59 12.19

Demonstrates Synovus Financial Corp. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Synovus Financial Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synovus Financial Corp. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 29.74% 11.8% 1.1% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 25.34% 10.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.2 shows that Synovus Financial Corp. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. pays out a $1 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.52% dividend yield. Meanhile, First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s yearly dividend is $1.45 per share and 0.33% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Synovus Financial Corp. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 6 2.86 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.12% for Synovus Financial Corp. with average target price of $47.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synovus Financial Corp. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 52.4% respectively. Synovus Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. -9.63% -10.67% -30.94% -39.48% -30.24% -28.72% First Citizens BancShares Inc. -7.47% -8.89% -15.25% -9.18% -4.52% -1.39%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. has weaker performance than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.