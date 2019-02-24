Contrasting of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 7.71M -1.56 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. N/A 0.00 56.85M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -219.5% -180.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -5.19% -36.14% 31.19% 20.18% 2.08% -0.75% BeyondSpring Inc. -3.63% 28.06% 8.7% -16.54% -31% -19.63%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.