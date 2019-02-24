Contrasting of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 7.71M -1.56 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 7.94M 84.25 67.54M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -850.63% -70.8% -50.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.67, with potential upside of 33.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 61.2% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -5.19% -36.14% 31.19% 20.18% 2.08% -0.75% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -12.93% -19.69% -21.56% -3.12% 21.12% 29.33%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -0.75% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 29.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.