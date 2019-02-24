Contrasting of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 94.49M 1.57 90.94M 2.41 0.64 Penn Virginia Corporation 352.64M 2.40 13.25M 6.63 8.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 96.24% 244.7% 84% Penn Virginia Corporation 3.76% 5.7% 1.6%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. Its rival Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. VAALCO Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VAALCO Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. -4.91% -26.54% -29.55% -35.68% 97.45% 122.35% Penn Virginia Corporation -2.29% -15.76% -22.63% -26.99% 70.17% 45.28%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Penn Virginia Corporation.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.