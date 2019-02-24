Contrasting of VEREIT Inc. (VER) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT Inc. 1.26B 6.37 190.21M -0.20 0.00 Power REIT 1.99M 5.33 N/A 0.31 17.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VEREIT Inc. and Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 has VEREIT Inc. and Power REIT’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT Inc. -15.10% 0% 0% Power REIT 0.00% 7% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

VEREIT Inc. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Power REIT’s -0.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

VEREIT Inc. dividend pay is $0.55 per share with 6.79% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out by Power REIT

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VEREIT Inc. and Power REIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 14.6%. Insiders owned 1.18% of VEREIT Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.2% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VEREIT Inc. 1.96% 3.04% 1.56% 8.33% -0.51% 0.13% Power REIT -6.93% -6.13% -8.47% -7.71% -17.35% -10.52%

For the past year VEREIT Inc. had bullish trend while Power REIT had bearish trend.

Summary

Power REIT beats on 7 of the 11 factors VEREIT Inc.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.