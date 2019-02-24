Contrasting of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

We will be comparing the differences between Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 2.40B 8.59 598.70M 3.37 33.94 Atento S.A. 1.88B 0.15 5.90M -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Verisk Analytics Inc. and Atento S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verisk Analytics Inc. and Atento S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 24.95% 31.6% 10.9% Atento S.A. -0.31% -1.7% -0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atento S.A.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. Its rival Atento S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Atento S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Atento S.A.’s annual dividend is $0.34 per share and it also boasts of a 8.54% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Verisk Analytics Inc. and Atento S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Atento S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Verisk Analytics Inc. is $119.5, with potential downside of -4.42%. Competitively Atento S.A. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 108.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atento S.A. seems more appealing than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verisk Analytics Inc. and Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 97% respectively. 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.77% of Atento S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. -7.25% -5.43% -5.39% 4.99% 19.84% 19.15% Atento S.A. -18.96% -35.56% -50.49% -50.18% -57.93% -60%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. had bullish trend while Atento S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Atento S.A.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.