Contrasting of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 3.05B 15.58 2.10B 2.50 69.60 Insmed Incorporated N/A 0.00 298.09M -3.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 68.85% 30.2% 18.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -81.8% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.76 beta which makes it 76.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insmed Incorporated are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Insmed Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 2 5 2.71 Insmed Incorporated 0 1 5 2.83

$207.5 is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.70%. On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 6.70% and its average target price is $30.4. The data provided earlier shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -5.49% -3.07% 16.92% 25.22% 15.96% Insmed Incorporated -10.5% -4.58% -21.07% -43.18% -42.91% -48.59%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Insmed Incorporated on 10 of the 12 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.