Contrasting of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Since Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 197.33M 8.71 71.56M 2.59 22.41 CVB Financial Corp. 391.03M 8.21 152.00M 1.22 17.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Westamerica Bancorporation and CVB Financial Corp. CVB Financial Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Westamerica Bancorporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 36.26% 9.6% 1% CVB Financial Corp. 38.87% 10% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. CVB Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Westamerica Bancorporation pay is $1.6 per share with a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVB Financial Corp. has an annual dividend pay of $0.56 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.45%.

Analyst Recommendations

Westamerica Bancorporation and CVB Financial Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 0 2.00 CVB Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation’s consensus price target is $47, while its potential downside is -26.92%. CVB Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 9.08% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CVB Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors while 64.6% of CVB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.08% are Westamerica Bancorporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are CVB Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation -8.35% -6.63% -8.99% -2.87% -5.3% -2.74% CVB Financial Corp. -7.7% -4.33% -10.29% -9.19% -10.85% -8.96%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation has stronger performance than CVB Financial Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 16 factors CVB Financial Corp. beats Westamerica Bancorporation.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.