Contrasting of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 74.17M 6.43 13.10M -0.35 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 12.67M 13.36 55.79M -2.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zymeworks Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. -17.66% -9.2% -8% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -440.33% -110.4% -49.8%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. 7.85% -1.56% -4.54% -21.14% 61.77% 82.8% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -2.26% -24.38% -63.29% -66.1% -67.63% -68.47%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 82.8% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -68.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.