Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 57.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 12.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 1.25% 3.10% 1.30% Industry Average 5.84% 22.83% 6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 34.85M 2.79B 17.06 Industry Average 155.95M 2.67B 10.33

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has higher revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.50 2.31

The potential upside of the rivals is 140.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company -10.56% -7.81% 3.52% 13.93% -13.71% -13.47% Industry Average 11.39% 12.85% 3.52% 13.93% 9.92% 8.96%

For the past year Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has -13.47% weaker performance while Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s rivals have 8.96% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s rivals are 33.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company pay is $0.42 per share with a dividend yield of 1.27%. On the other side Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s rivals have dividend yield of 2.50%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.