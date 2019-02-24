Corbyn Investment Management Increases Stake in Amdocs LTD (Dox) (DOX); Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Share Value Declined

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (Dox) (DOX) by 31.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 27,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,716 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.50 million, up from 86,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd (Dox) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 773,019 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 35.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76 million, down from 40,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 158,283 shares to 316,705 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,784 shares. Finance Counselors owns 7,110 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 69,487 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 77,400 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 6,508 shares. Contravisory Invest Inc reported 155 shares stake. Moreover, Callahan has 0.32% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 16,380 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Company invested in 23,579 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Violich Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.08% or 1.22 million shares. Garde Cap reported 5,950 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 13,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.4% or 103,520 shares. 219,827 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Advisory Rech Incorporated reported 21,632 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.34 million activity. 25,948 American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares with value of $2.80 million were sold by GORDON MARC D. 9,000 shares were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, worth $960,959 on Tuesday, September 4.

