Corecommodity Management Raised Its Stake in Oceaneering Intl (OII) by $443,124 as Share Value Declined; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Share Price Declined While Ci Global Investments Trimmed Stake

Ci Global Investments Inc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 65.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Global Investments Inc sold 150,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,673 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.90M, down from 231,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Global Investments Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $235.55. About 132,501 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 27.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 16,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,554 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11M, up from 60,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 734,355 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 18.34% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $200.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,715 shares to 7,751 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 53,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,443 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold OII shares while 67 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 97.68 million shares or 5.32% less from 103.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 168,341 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 37,256 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Schroder Invest Management Gp holds 0.01% or 295,917 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 484,345 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Americas has 148,168 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset reported 19,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 17,879 shares. Hotchkis Wiley invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Barclays Public Llc has 93,169 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc accumulated 0.04% or 13.17M shares.

Since December 21, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $201,687 activity. Lawrence David K bought 2,500 shares worth $29,987. 5,000 shares were bought by LARSON RODERICK A., worth $56,700 on Friday, December 21.

Investors sentiment is 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 18 investors sold TDY shares while 87 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 0.06% more from 28.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 2,710 shares. Lpl Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Parkside Retail Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Parametrica Mngmt has 0.6% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 1,119 shares. Da Davidson And Company reported 1,070 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 91,783 shares. Schwab Charles Inc invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). United Automobile Association invested in 6,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 45,000 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 200 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 578,648 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 3,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10,218 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. MILLER PAUL DAVID also sold $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares. $1.35 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares were sold by Bobb George C III. DAHLBERG KENNETH C sold $1.39 million worth of stock or 6,106 shares. Another trade for 8,316 shares valued at $1.83 million was sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT.