Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; 2 Analysts Covering Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Analysts expect Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) to report $-0.04 EPS on March, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 1.06M shares traded or 149.45% up from the average. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) has risen 10.26% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CVRS News: 15/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC CVRS.A : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.25 FROM $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 16/03/2018 – Corindus Announces $25M Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Shrs and Warrants; 12/04/2018 – CVRS: SELLING STOCKHOLDERS INCLUDE HUDSON, BIOSTAR, HERITAGE; 16/04/2018 – Robert J. Smith, Affiliates Report Stake In Corindus Vascular Robot; 23/04/2018 – Corindus Presents “Optimizing Care with CorPath GRX: Hot Topics in Robotic Interventions” at SCAI 2018 Dinner Symposium on Apri; 13/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot Appoints James Tobin to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CORINDUS PLANS $25M PLACEMENT OF SERIES A CONV PFD SHRS, WTS; 08/05/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08

Among 3 analysts covering Spin Master (TSE:TOY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Spin Master had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) earned "Hold" rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) earned "Buy" rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) earned "Buy" rating by IBC on Thursday, February 14.

Spin Master Corp., a childrenÂ’s entertainment company, creates, designs, makes, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.52 billion. It operates through five divisions: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor. It has a 27.71 P/E ratio. The firm also produces Paw Patrol and Rusty Rivets childrenÂ’s series on television.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 53,524 shares traded. Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

