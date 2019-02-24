CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

Since CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. N/A 403.57 39.29M -0.50 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 49.65M -0.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -424.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc.’s current beta is 2 and it happens to be 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 14.7 and 14.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 0.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 26.52% 23.7% 164.45% 436.29% 203.69% 232.67% Sierra Oncology Inc. -6.75% -8.98% -18.28% -52.35% -46.48% -59.25%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 232.67% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -59.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.