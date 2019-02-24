Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP)

Both Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) and Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia Holdings Corporation 1.89B 0.35 152.04M -0.81 0.00 Hi-Crush Partners LP 842.84M 0.50 133.13M 2.10 2.15

Table 1 highlights Covia Holdings Corporation and Hi-Crush Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia Holdings Corporation -8.04% 0% 0% Hi-Crush Partners LP 15.80% 24.8% 16.8%

Liquidity

Covia Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Hi-Crush Partners LP which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Dividends

Hi-Crush Partners LP offers an annual dividend of $1.2 per share, bundled with 29.06% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Covia Holdings Corporation

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Covia Holdings Corporation and Hi-Crush Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hi-Crush Partners LP 3 3 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Hi-Crush Partners LP’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 32.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.4% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares and 13.9% of Hi-Crush Partners LP shares. About 0.6% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Hi-Crush Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covia Holdings Corporation -20.17% -13.89% -51.19% -78.25% 0% -80.78% Hi-Crush Partners LP -23.04% -27.38% -63.03% -64.21% -55.35% -57.85%

For the past year Covia Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Hi-Crush Partners LP.

Summary

Hi-Crush Partners LP beats Covia Holdings Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.

Hi-Crush Partners LP produces, transports, markets, and distributes monocrystalline sand in the United States. The monocrystalline sand is a mineral that is used as a proppant to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves, and excavation and processing facilities, which include 1,447-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Independence, Wisconsin, and Whitehall, Wisconsin; 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; the Augusta facility situated in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; and the Blair facility. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing operations for oil and natural gas wells. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Hi-Crush Partners LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.