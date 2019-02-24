Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Raised Stake; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $3.15 Million

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.40 million, up from 60,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 1.29M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 70.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 225,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.97 million, up from 320,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 469,102 shares traded or 90.68% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 15.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apptio Inc by 173,190 shares to 50,725 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 401,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,475 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TAST shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.57 million shares or 3.43% more from 29.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 361,625 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 60,324 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 10,340 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 141,900 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests stated it has 32,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magnetar Fincl Lc reported 17,519 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Secor Advsr Lp holds 0.27% or 171,819 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 29,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 49,021 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited accumulated 16,413 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability has 29,710 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 399,597 shares. Mycio Wealth Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,140 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Inc owns 2,900 shares. Intact Investment Management Inc reported 0.24% stake. Security National Tru invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 4,256 shares. Moreover, Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.34% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 43,100 shares in its portfolio. Muzinich Comm holds 1,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 57 shares. 20,552 are owned by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Capital Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,928 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has 174,900 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $479,434 activity. Another trade for 350 shares valued at $41,283 was made by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8. Shares for $580,610 were bought by Melone Anthony J. on Tuesday, October 23. Another trade for 900 shares valued at $95,568 was made by CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K on Monday, October 22.