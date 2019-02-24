Crypterium (CRPT) registered 10.77% increase for a day

Crypterium (CRPT) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.018062322 or 10.77% trading at $0.1857058734. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Crypterium (CRPT) eyes $0.20427646074 target on the road to $0.522207787838482. CRPT last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.205616433 and low of $0.165081222 for February 23-24. The open was $0.1676435514.

Crypterium (CRPT) is up 75.36% in the last 30 days from $0.1059 per coin. Its down -22.59% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2399 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CRPT traded at $0.5047. Crypterium maximum coins available are 44.03M. CRPT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/09/2017.

Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform.