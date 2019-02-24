Cummins (CMI) Holder Webster Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined; Albemarle (ALB) Stake Has Increased by Centre Asset Management Llc

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 15.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 1.51 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 77.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 10,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,228 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $472,000, down from 14,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 1.38M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 14,936 shares. Edmp has 9,294 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,399 shares. 47,800 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 6,224 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 0.47% or 850,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,600 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 38 shares. Boston Partners owns 5.39 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 44,764 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mufg Americas owns 5,654 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 13,421 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.08% or 499,719 shares.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $10.38 million activity. Smith Mark Andrew sold $76,788 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, October 9. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, November 5. 24,830 shares were sold by LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS, worth $3.31M. $1.70 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by ROSE MARYA M. The insider Ward Pat sold 3,481 shares worth $539,555. Cook Jill E also sold $796,050 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 3.

Webster Bank, which manages about $717.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc by 23,263 shares to 211,355 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 21,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 152 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 95.38 million shares or 0.76% less from 96.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,171 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 7,461 shares. Raymond James And holds 121,725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Gp owns 25,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bahl And Gaynor has 30,786 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 11,430 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs reported 0.08% stake. Advisory Networks Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,828 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.18% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 18,860 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 2,815 shares.