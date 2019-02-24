Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2.38B 2.24 260.66M 6.22 16.57 Manitex International Inc. 246.00M 0.63 3.23M -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Manitex International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Manitex International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 10.95% 16.5% 8.1% Manitex International Inc. -1.31% -3.7% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Manitex International Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Manitex International Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manitex International Inc.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright Corporation dividend pay is $0.6 per share with 0.5% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out by Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Manitex International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 0.48% upside potential and an average price target of $122.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.8% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -6.59% -9.77% -23.08% -20.94% -16.25% -15.36% Manitex International Inc. -3.7% -16.03% -37.27% -39.9% -16.13% -26.88%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation was less bearish than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 13 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Manitex International Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.