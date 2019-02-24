Danaher Del (DHR) Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position by $592,056; Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $324,860

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 416.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 21,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $760,000, up from 5,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 1.86M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,088 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.44M, down from 47,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,042 shares to 23,671 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,094 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $15.20 million activity. 5,212 shares were sold by Joyce Thomas Patrick JR, worth $541,464 on Wednesday, November 7. COMAS DANIEL L had sold 36,000 shares worth $3.74M. The insider EHRLICH DONALD J sold 10,578 shares worth $1.01 million. 29,784 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares with value of $2.92 million were sold by DANIEL WILLIAM K. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.56M was sold by LUTZ ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 127,282 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. California-based Blume Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Van Den Berg Mngmt I Incorporated owns 1.24% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 107,095 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 7,191 shares. Cadinha And Limited Company has invested 0.61% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Signaturefd stated it has 6,124 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0.27% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 33,564 shares. Rmb Limited Co owns 263,336 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt reported 2.51M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Akre Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.66M shares. Patriot Wealth Mgmt has 1.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2,875 are owned by Cetera Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 268,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation stated it has 539,809 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altfest L J & has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lee Danner & Bass reported 2,066 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,106 shares. Excalibur Management invested in 815 shares. Blue Financial Cap owns 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,355 shares. Hills Financial Bank And Tru owns 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,986 shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 10,250 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 18,083 shares. Ashfield Prns Limited Com has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Cap Lc reported 2,538 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment reported 36,453 shares stake. Brookstone Cap holds 4,421 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management Inc accumulated 295 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.99% or 21,799 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $867.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Select Dividend (Mkt) (DVY) by 3,977 shares to 24,307 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $53.53 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. RAMOS JENETTE E also sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.