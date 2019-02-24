DataBroker DAO (DTX) hits new $-0.000587735399999999 price after -3.69% drop for a day

DataBroker DAO (DTX) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000587735399999999 or -3.69% trading at $0.0153231015. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, DataBroker DAO (DTX) eyes $0.01685541165 target on the road to $0.042738035007596. DTX last traded at CoinFalcon exchange. It had high of $0.0159108369 and low of $0.0132240465 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0159108369.

DataBroker DAO (DTX) is up 76.01% in the last 30 days from $0.008706 per coin. Its down -6.05% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01631 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago DTX traded at $0.00 (non existent). DTX has 225.00 million coins mined giving it $3.45M market cap. DataBroker DAO maximum coins available are 225.00 million. DTX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/01/2018.

DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective.