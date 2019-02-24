Davis-Rea LTD Position in Bhp Billiton (BHP) Cut as Stock Rose; Snap On (SNA) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Raised Its Holding by $21.62 Million as Valuation Declined

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton (BHP) by 34.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,616 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $778,000, down from 23,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Billiton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 1.23 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q COPPER OUTPUT 457K TONS; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 14/03/2018 – South Australia poll offers voters a choice of clean or cheap power; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Chile copper mine Escondida says no early wage agreement reached; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE STEEL MILL DEMAND FOR HIGH GRADE ORE TO CONTINUE: BHP; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 159.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 118,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 192,090 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.27 million, up from 73,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.34. About 467,113 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 13.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 5,700 shares to 177,592 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SNA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 66.17 million shares or 1.99% less from 67.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Invest Management invested 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.28% or 15,614 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Alps Inc has 2,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsr owns 19,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Fincl Svcs has 0.07% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 300 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd owns 96,909 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 21,514 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 2,749 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Marshwinds Advisory stated it has 4,575 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 493,009 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Co holds 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 51 shares. 1,843 were reported by Amica Mutual Communication.

Since December 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.22 million activity. 387 shares valued at $60,833 were sold by LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY on Thursday, February 14.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $176.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Serv Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,990 shares to 27,199 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr & Utilities.