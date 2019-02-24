Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

This is a contrast between Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 422.39M 0.70 55.43M -2.51 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 5.69B 5.13 1.54B 5.97 15.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -13.12% 0% 0% YUM! Brands Inc. 27.07% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta indicates that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. YUM! Brands Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

On the other side YUM! Brands Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.5 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.58%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

$9 is Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.04%. On the other hand, YUM! Brands Inc.’s potential downside is -3.13% and its consensus price target is $92.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. looks more robust than YUM! Brands Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 74% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -2.18% -0.3% -22.54% -48.51% -53.97% -55.93% YUM! Brands Inc. -2.13% 0.98% 2.03% 8.6% 8.68% 10.6%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has -55.93% weaker performance while YUM! Brands Inc. has 10.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors YUM! Brands Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.