Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.48M 585.44 136.66M -1.45 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 130.31M 37.18 146.60M -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. -3,927.01% -27.9% -24.7% FibroGen Inc. -112.50% -26% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average price target of $75.33, with potential upside of 32.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 66.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, FibroGen Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 5.53% 16.47% 10.43% 10.31% 0% 29.35% FibroGen Inc. -9.96% -9.8% -33.38% -31.93% -13.72% -17.64%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.