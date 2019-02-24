Df Dent & Co Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lifted by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Value Declined While Whitebox Advisors Decreased Stake by $15.01 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 14,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 383,887 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.65 million, up from 369,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13.39M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 19.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 750,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.42M, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 124,681 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. Rosenberg Donald J sold 9,048 shares worth $524,895. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $61,642 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, September 27. $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25,590 shares to 486,487 shares, valued at $178.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,621 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 759,924 shares. 30,342 were reported by Fragasso Gru. Walleye Trading Llc reported 405,228 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 6,275 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Alpha Windward Limited Com owns 2,840 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hartford Invest Management holds 161,918 shares. Wealthfront holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 52,934 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 289,806 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 0.07% or 112,347 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 18,651 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has 8,394 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability has 4,218 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 530,311 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PKW, ORCL, CSCO, QCOM: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Skyworks Solutions vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: Working Through Growth And Investment Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Afternoon for Q4 Earnings: FB, MSFT, TSLA, QCOM & V – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Announces Change in Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appoints Katherine Hatcher as Independent Director – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Acquisition of US Oil & Refining Co. – PRNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “See which Houston public cos. were the biggest winners, losers for job growth since 2009 – Houston Business Journal” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Key Factors to Know Ahead of Enbridge’s (ENB) Q4 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 12, 2019.