Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted By $43.40 Million Its Hartford Financial Services Gr (HIG) Position; Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shorts Raised By 2.83%

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Hartford Financial Services Gr (HIG) stake by 29.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 885,619 shares as Hartford Financial Services Gr (HIG)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 3.86M shares with $192.65 million value, up from 2.97 million last quarter. Hartford Financial Services Gr now has $17.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.53M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has declined 24.10% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) had an increase of 2.83% in short interest. REI’s SI was 7.09 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 2.83% from 6.90M shares previously. With 679,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s short sellers to cover REI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 527,192 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has declined 52.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. The company has market cap of $392.67 million. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 31.52 P/E ratio. The firm also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Among 8 analysts covering Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Hartford Financial had 8 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HIG in report on Thursday, December 6 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HIG in report on Monday, November 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, September 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HIG in report on Tuesday, October 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Buckingham Research.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) stake by 3,384 shares to 3,836 valued at $364,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tegna Inc. stake by 282,316 shares and now owns 8.76M shares. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold HIG shares while 177 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 305.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 308.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.07% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Twin Management invested in 0.16% or 69,350 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 7,350 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 266 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 9,488 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Scout Inc invested in 0.59% or 571,663 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 65,087 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.01% or 26,562 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.41% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 5.55 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Sweden-based Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.04% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $486,583 activity. The insider Robinson David C sold $110,869. The insider Swift Christopher bought 11,423 shares worth $499,528. Richardson Julie bought $207,184 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.