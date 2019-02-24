Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparing side by side

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 97.34M 2.58 1.75M -0.29 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Digital Turbine Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. -1.80% 0% 0% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 37.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. 2.59% 20% 57.14% 15.12% 23.75% 10.61% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited -7.37% -13.3% 0% 0% 0% -17.53%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.