DISH Network Corporation (DISH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is a company in the CATV Systems industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of DISH Network Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.43% of all CATV Systems’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of DISH Network Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.00% of all CATV Systems companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DISH Network Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network Corporation 11.60% 34.60% 8.80% Industry Average 62.20% 23.08% 8.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares DISH Network Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network Corporation 1.58B 13.62B 11.81 Industry Average 259.95M 417.94M 71.46

DISH Network Corporation has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DISH Network Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 4.50 2.70

DISH Network Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $40.2, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. The peers have a potential upside of 97.53%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that DISH Network Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DISH Network Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DISH Network Corporation -2.38% -0.44% -8.29% -0.44% -34.67% -33.03% Industry Average 0.61% 0.00% 0.99% 11.55% 34.92% 27.70%

For the past year DISH Network Corporation has -33.03% weaker performance while DISH Network Corporation’s competitors have 27.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DISH Network Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, DISH Network Corporation’s peers have 2.04 and 2.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. DISH Network Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DISH Network Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

DISH Network Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, DISH Network Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.62% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DISH Network Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors DISH Network Corporation’s competitors beat DISH Network Corporation.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.