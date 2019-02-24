Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Increased Holding by $33.48 Million; Cullinan Associates Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 8.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 2,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.93M, down from 35,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 288,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $508.96M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Ltd reported 27,154 shares. Tributary Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. Cap Invest Services Of America reported 3.17% stake. New York-based Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 320,506 shares. Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 523,000 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 1,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 0.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,167 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,018 were accumulated by Westover Cap Ltd Liability. Forbes J M Llp has 3.67% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 63,905 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 19,818 shares. Greystone Managed invested in 36,205 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $614.53M for 51.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX) by 4,050 shares to 94,930 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,240 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $107.07 million activity. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. $665,998 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32M. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39M. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $11.46 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6. Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44M. $5.73 million worth of stock was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 108,686 shares to 5.99M shares, valued at $579.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.