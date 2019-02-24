Dnb Asset Management As Lifted Centene (CNC) Position By $377.73 Million; Maltese Capital Management Has Lifted By $2.53 Million Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 10.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 55,000 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 15.08%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 570,000 shares with $26.55 million value, up from 515,000 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $71.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: ALL MAJOR BUSINESSES AT MS LOOK ‘VERY, VERY GOOD’; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $42; 13/03/2018 – CASTELLUM AB CAST.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 125 FROM SEK 116; 31/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan expects tough challenge from ‘hungry’ Australia; 19/03/2018 – RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 111 FROM SFR 107; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES NET REVENUE $6,100 MLN VS $5,152 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Derivati, Morgan Stanley e altri imputati contestano giurisdizione Corte Conti

Dnb Asset Management As increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 11.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dnb Asset Management As acquired 2,609 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock declined 7.65%. The Dnb Asset Management As holds 25,309 shares with $3.66B value, up from 22,700 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $26.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 2.00M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 7,501 shares to 32,506 valued at $4.43M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bridgewater Bancshares Inc stake by 84,038 shares and now owns 494,290 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 6 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Friday, February 1 to “Sell” rating. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Fincl Bank stated it has 5,535 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 35,178 shares. 379,754 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 3.28M were reported by Fil Limited. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,063 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 304 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc invested in 1.15% or 4.97 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 3.34 million shares. Westwood Holding Group Inc reported 1.48 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 500,500 were reported by Hbk Invests L P. Ohio-based Fsi Limited has invested 2.69% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 793,393 are held by First Republic Inv Management Incorporated. Valueact Limited Partnership owns 20.81M shares for 9.53% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene had 6 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, October 24 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 5. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Monday, December 17. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $165 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, October 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) stake by 94,154 shares to 1.72 million valued at $30.07B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 1,538 shares and now owns 42,983 shares. Johnson Controls International Plc was reduced too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $6.72 million activity. Shares for $290,000 were sold by Williamson Keith H on Friday, September 28. $308,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by BROOKS MARK J. DITMORE ROBERT K also sold $2.18M worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares. $500,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were sold by Schwaneke Jeffrey A.. GEPHARDT Richard A had sold 2,000 shares worth $291,100 on Monday, September 10. Hunter Jesse N had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.21 million on Tuesday, December 18.