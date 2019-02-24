Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cognex (CGNX) Position as Stock Declined; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Declined, Main Street Research Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.33 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95 million, down from 166,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 932,596 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 62.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,540 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $824,000, down from 64,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.38 million activity. Schneider Jerry A. also sold $271,440 worth of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $321.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 2,089 shares to 8,653 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold CGNX shares while 106 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 0.09% more from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 3,919 shares. Stifel Finance, a Missouri-based fund reported 295,769 shares. Parkside Bank & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1,210 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc accumulated 0.05% or 486,045 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% stake. Asset One Co Limited reported 262,126 shares. Blue Fincl invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 63,600 shares. 34,440 are owned by Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Management Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 20,260 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 4,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Bancshares Of America De invested in 0.01% or 1.09M shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 1.27M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 1.98% or 157,353 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Financial Inc has 130,730 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability reported 280,425 shares. 75,837 are held by Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Pnc Financial Incorporated owns 12.20 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iat Reinsurance Comm Limited reported 50,000 shares stake. Alpha Windward Lc reported 13,173 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Country Trust Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,494 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 903,095 shares. The Illinois-based Evanston Invs Inc Dba Evanston Advsrs has invested 1.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). South State has 146,238 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N & has 126,566 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 39,838 were reported by Windsor Capital. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 1.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $696.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5,104 shares to 79,327 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Health Care (NYSE:UNH) by 2,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings.