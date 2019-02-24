Dollar Tree (Put) (DLTR) Position Raised by Gruss Capital Management Lp; Impala Asset Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised by $10.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 27,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,617 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.60 million, up from 95,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share

Gruss Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR) by 110% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 718 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt owns 91,788 shares. 2,149 are owned by Patten Patten Tn. Putnam Fl Invest Com invested in 0.25% or 7,202 shares. Chemung Canal owns 16,175 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6.05M shares. 1,018 were reported by Karpas Strategies Lc. Beacon Gp owns 1,058 shares. 5,744 are held by Manchester Lc. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 3.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 51,334 shares. South State Corp reported 39,574 shares. 4,215 were reported by Ima Wealth Incorporated. 10 reported 30,151 shares. Shamrock Asset owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 42 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 102,343 shares to 334,047 shares, valued at $28.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 302,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,352 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Will Boeing Gain Market Share? – Forbes” on February 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SpaceX makes the case to wrest $148M NASA contract away from rival ULA – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Rally Is Far From Over – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Boeing, Cisco and Other Stocks With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Emirates Hurt Boeing? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity. Sands Diana L had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75 million on Monday, October 29. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. RAMOS JENETTE E sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Starboard’s 13F Shows News Stakes in Dollar Tree (DLTR), Magellan (MGLN), Increase in Baxter (BAX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Falls on Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Did Dollar Tree, Inc. Shares Drop 12% in August? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 12,946 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 37,687 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 202 shares. Regentatlantic Lc invested in 0.55% or 87,537 shares. 63 are held by Enterprise Fincl Ser. The New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.39% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,213 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Limited Company holds 592,045 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 70,910 shares. Palladium Prns Lc invested 0.76% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,803 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 110,374 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 26,892 shares.

Gruss Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.35B and $714.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 1.07M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.