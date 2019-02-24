Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $457,215; Epoch Investment Partners Holding In Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Was Lifted

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.96 million, down from 110,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 20.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 158,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 926,640 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.89M, up from 768,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 144,961 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 7.87% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $26.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,181 shares to 172,849 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,233 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold EGBN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 1.54% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank reported 56,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,201 were reported by Sei Invs. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,813 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 3,937 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 67,880 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 178,405 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.13% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Tdam Usa accumulated 0.14% or 44,596 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.07% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) or 11,560 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsr invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 200 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 2.15M shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,715 shares to 88,870 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $6.53 million activity. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. 9,522 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million on Wednesday, September 19. Hansen Neil A had sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, December 11.