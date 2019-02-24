Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Its Hovnanian Entr. (HOV) Position by $441,000; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Reaves W H & Company Has Increased Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,995 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.72 million, up from 322,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Hovnanian Entr. (HOV) by 39.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 441,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 670,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Hovnanian Entr. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.0148 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6701. About 799,844 shares traded. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) has declined 53.33% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HOV News: 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO DISCUSSES HOVNANIAN CDS TRADE IN BTV INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – K. HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, REPORTS AMENDMENTS TO EXCHANGE OFFER,; 08/03/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises 1Q Loss $30.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 23/04/2018 – K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Announces Further Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation; 09/03/2018 – GSO WAS BEHIND MOVE INTENDED TO MANUFACTURE HOVNANIAN CDS EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian fails to get enough uptake for debt swap offer; 01/05/2018 – Hovnanian misses bond payment in controversial `manufactured default’; 15/05/2018 – New Generation Advisers Buys New 1.1% Position in Hovnanian; 30/04/2018 – Canyon’s Friedman Calls GSO, Hovnanian Swap ‘A Little Unseemly’ (Video)

More notable recent Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Blackbaud, Box, CSX, Intuit, Mylan, Tesla, Vodafone, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bonnie Stone Sellers Appointed to the Board of Directors of Hovnanian Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation – GlobeNewswire” on April 06, 2018. More interesting news about Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Industries to Avoid Investing in for the Foreseeable Future – Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) CEO Ara Hovnanian on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HOV shares while 35 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 52.84 million shares or 3.69% less from 54.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 146,266 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Company. American Grp reported 80,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Architects Inc accumulated 7,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) or 17,512 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV). Mcf Limited Liability Company holds 5,415 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 36,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 545,037 shares. 461,121 are held by Natl Bank Of America Corp De. Art Limited accumulated 88,934 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 269,238 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Virtu Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 99,371 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) for 14,603 shares. 713,851 are held by Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $528.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 218,500 shares to 246,110 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adamas Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 19,963 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd invested in 0.83% or 2,861 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.24% or 141,965 shares. Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 85,284 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 4,660 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 17,243 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 71,487 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 5,264 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fil Limited invested in 0.03% or 262,726 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sunbelt Secs has 34,621 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.32 million shares. Century stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ExxonMobil (XOM) and Qatar Petroleum to Proceed with Golden Pass LNG Export Project – StreetInsider.com” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Tiger Keeps Delivering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Apple, Boeing, Microsoft and More Dow Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Lowest Yield This Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon confirms Beaumont expansion, creating U.S. refinery leader – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.