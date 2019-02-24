Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (Call) (CCL) as Stock Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped by $998,352 Its Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (Call) (CCL) by 83.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $159,000, down from 15,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 2.23 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 45.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,479 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20M, up from 30,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13.39M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 100 were reported by Tru Department Mb Finance Comml Bank N A. Tctc Limited Co reported 171,897 shares. Matthews Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 3,300 shares. Narwhal Mgmt holds 49,137 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,080 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.1% or 7.12 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 374,975 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated invested in 52,042 shares. Wexford LP reported 45,000 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.6% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 24,791 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 195,685 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Old Republic Intl Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 789,000 shares. 37,861 were reported by North Star Investment Mgmt. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.45% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $12.25 million activity. 853 shares valued at $54,166 were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Monday, October 29. Rosenberg Donald J sold $524,895 worth of stock or 9,048 shares. AMON CRISTIANO R also sold $6.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, October 10.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CCL’s profit will be $297.37M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.57% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $256.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,196 shares to 27,196 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).