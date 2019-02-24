Eagle Asset Management Raised Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) Boosted by $2.36 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 7.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 13,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,880 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.53 million, up from 183,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 905,236 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 323.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc bought 60,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,241 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, up from 18,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 5.00 million shares traded or 57.56% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 39,245 shares to 12,044 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BCE, Nektar Therapeutics, Hormel Foods, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MongoDB, and Regal Beloit â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hormel Foods missed Q1 estimates and reaffirms FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Months – Investorplace.com” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $13.68 million activity. Myers Kevin L sold $109,087 worth of stock or 2,734 shares. Shares for $140,707 were sold by LYKKEN STEVEN J. SPLINTER JAMES M sold $2.16 million worth of stock. 48,596 shares were sold by DAY THOMAS R, worth $2.21 million. $829,790 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was sold by Snee James P. Jamison Gary sold $318,000 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 217.37 million shares or 0.42% less from 218.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 444,296 shares. Proshare Limited Liability reported 0.51% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 10,795 are owned by Liberty Mutual Grp Asset. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Cibc World Mkts accumulated 82,121 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 34,972 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Management Lc has 1.98% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 75,271 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 16,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Suntrust Banks holds 6,174 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.6% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 307,962 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $20.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Hold by 16,837 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $37.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 194,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,268 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

More important recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Statement re Possible Offer – Press Release – Digital Journal” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga”, Streetinsider.com published: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) is Consider a Possible Rival Offer for RPC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Gru owns 195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Corporation has 89 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 12,545 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 6,114 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Strs Ohio invested in 0.03% or 160,000 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.26 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 92,191 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 2,660 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 450,171 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.64 million shares.