Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparing side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 68.54M 5.57 41.39M 1.79 14.57 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 18.11M 11.98 11.05M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 60.39% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 61.02% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. dividend pay is $2.4 per share with 9.2% dividend yield annually. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust also pays out annual dividends at $1.28 per share and at a 13.42% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.02% and 27.92%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 1.04% -0.35% -1.25% 0.31% -0.73% -0.8% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 1.08% -0.96% -17.16% -14.65% -20.27% -21.22%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bearish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.