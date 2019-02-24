Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 68.54M 5.57 41.39M 1.79 14.57 Central Securities Corp. 19.48M 36.65 34.28M 4.80 5.39

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central Securities Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 60.39% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. -175.98% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. pays out a $2.4 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 9.2% dividend yield. Central Securities Corp. offers an annual dividend of $1.45 per share, bundled with 5.2% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.02% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.43% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 46.59% are Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 1.04% -0.35% -1.25% 0.31% -0.73% -0.8% Central Securities Corp. -5.06% -5.23% -9.72% -7% -0.15% -2.48%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Central Securities Corp.