Eaton Vance Management Stake in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) Lowered by $581,280 as Stock Price Declined; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Holding in F M C (FMC) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 11,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 513,810 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.79 million, up from 502,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 832,486 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) by 31.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 20,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28M, down from 65,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Newfield Expl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 100.00% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is down 45.91% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q Rev $580M; 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 16/03/2018 S&P REVISES NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – S&P Affirms Newfield Exploration ‘BB+’ Corporate Rating; 01/05/2018 – Newfield Exploration 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Newfield Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newfield Exploration Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFX); 10/04/2018 – Newfield Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 165,377 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $35.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NFX shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Walleye Trading accumulated 31,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century has 0% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 15,574 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.27% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 157,817 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.26% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 6.12 million shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 7,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 45,869 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 427,720 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 106,258 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 63,727 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Axa holds 1.13M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $472,766 activity.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $251,650 activity. Kempthorne Dirk A bought $101,019 worth of stock.

