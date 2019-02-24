Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund (MAB) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) Contrasting side by side

Both Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MAB) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund N/A 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 17.65M 14.87 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The dividend yield for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I is 4.6% while its annual dividend payout is $0.65 per share. No dividend is paid out by Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I are owned by institutional investors at 4.81% and 18.68% respectively. Competitively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund 0.69% 3.99% -2.42% -2.58% -11.36% -6.63% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I 0.9% 1.57% -2.2% -2.55% -9.57% -8.15%

For the past year Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I beats Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund.