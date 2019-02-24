Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 5.18M 12.62 N/A 0.06 193.93 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 19.10M 15.70 14.32M 0.50 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 74.97% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust pay is $0.58 per share with a dividend yield of 4.83%. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has an annual dividend pay of $0.94 per share while its annual dividend yield is 9.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.66% and 15.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 3.86% 3.77% -2.59% -2.55% -8.01% -6.92% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund -0.74% -0.84% -8.1% -5.8% -14.67% -16.34%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bearish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 9 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.