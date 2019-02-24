Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (EVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 14.58M 15.71 9.22M -0.41 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. -63.24% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust dividend pay is $0.55 per share with 4.34% dividend yield annually. Meanwhile, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.54 per share and it also boasts of a 11.16% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.79% and 12.09%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 2.42% 3.22% -3.39% -1.21% -7.6% -5.82% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. -1.08% -1.51% -11.97% -10.76% -15.56% -17.54%

For the past year Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.